Jesse Winker Gets Pizza Delivered From Mariners Fan Following Brawl

Following Jesse Winker’s wild ejection during yesterday’s brawl between the Mariners and Angels, a random fan on Twitter sent the Mariners outfielder some pizza. No, really. She went with pepperoni.

Solid choice.

I just ordered a pizza for Jesse Winker from @MountainMikes Pizza in Anaheim. You deserve it big guy @Mariners pic.twitter.com/AymUQvQ3r9 — Sofie 🏳️‍🌈 (@sofieballgame) June 26, 2022

The pizza was ordered from Mountain Mike’s Pizza straight to Angels Stadium, which should prove baseball fans, and sports fans in general, love fighting. Also…Mountain Mike’s? Sounds like the name of a porn star delivering a hot-n-ready pie to an unsuspecting step mom.

Normally we see baseball players holding each other back wanting nothing to do with a fist fight, but yesterday we saw kicking, scratching, punching and even form tackling. Winker ran straight to the Angels dugout and didn’t bother waiting for his teammates to intervene. And now fans are showing their appreciation for his manliness in walking the walk. His reward was a pizza.

Here’s the fight again for those that missed it, and of course when Winker flipped Angels fans the bird on his way to an early shower (This is the full clip).