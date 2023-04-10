Nebraska Athlete Jess Gardner Continues To Be A Content Machine

Videos by OutKick

Jess Gardner’s popularity on social media continues to skyrocket.

The last time we spotted Gardner generating some attention online was back in February. She had 154,800 TikTok followers at the time.

Jess Gardner is turning into an internet star. (Credit: Instagram and TikTok)

Now, two months later, the Nebraska pole vaulter is up to 208,100 TikTok followers. Some very quick math tells me that’s an increase of more than 34% in a very short window of time.

She came seemingly onto the scene out of nowhere, and it doesn’t look like she’s intent on slowing down.

Is Jess Gardner the next Olivia Dunne?

As we’ve speculated before at OutKick, Gardner could soon find herself on the same path as LSU star Olivia Dunne.

In fact, I’d argue she’s already on her way to becoming a huge social media star. Having more than 200,000 TikTok followers and 122,000 Instagram followers is definitely nothing to sneeze at. Those are big boy numbers.

Jess Gardner might not be Olivia Dunne just yet, but clearly, she’s doing something right because people are paying attention.

If there’s one thing we know about the NIL era it’s that there’s plenty of money to go around if you can get the spotlight shined on.

I think it’s safe to say Jess Gardner is off to a hot start. Whenever you can generate millions of views on TikTok, you know you’re doing something right.

The video below has been viewed more than five million times. That’s more than a lot of what Olivia Dunne puts out.

Jess Gardner might still have a long way to go before she reaches the level Olivia Dunne has been sitting at for years, but she’s obviously on her way.

There’s no doubt about that at all.