Jess Gardner continues to prove why she’s an OutKick fan favorite.

The Nebraska pole vaulter has absolutely blown up on social media over the past couple weeks. She went from roughly 113,000 TikTok followers to 154,800 in the span of just 12 days.

For all you math fanatics out there, that’s an increase of just under 37%. Business is booming for Jess Gardner, and it’s not hard to figure out why.

Her content is elite, and a fun Friday post was proof of that fact.

Is Jess Gardner the next Olivia Dunne?

For obvious reasons, Gardner is drawing some serious comparisons to Olivia Dunne. The LSU gymnast is the GOAT of the online content game.

That’s why Dunne is an NIL star. Right now, there’s nobody else really close. However, it might be safe to say Jess Gardner is following in her footsteps.

Is Jess Gardner following in Olivia Dunne’s footsteps? The Nebraska pole vaulter is becoming incredibly popular. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

While Gardner still has a long way to go before catching Dunne’s 7.1 million followers, her growth has been absurd.

How much credit should OutKick take for introducing her to the online world? We’ll let the history books figure that one out.

What we do know for sure is that Jess Gardner is here and appears to be here to stay. At this growth rate, she’ll probably be a legit mega-star by mid-summer.

Where does Jess’ rocket ship go from here? It’s hard to say, but odds are she’s only going to go higher. Nebraska’s football team might be down bad, but at least the program has found one star in Lincoln.