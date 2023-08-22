Videos by OutKick

Jess Gardner is ready to say goodbye to summer, and it looks like she had an impressive run.

The Nebraska pole vaulter has turned into a major internet sensation and star in 2023, and has been on a major content bender since about February.

The Cornhuskers athlete seemingly came out of nowhere to start lighting up the internet. Welcome to the era of NIL.

College athletes are more popular than ever before, and you can put Gardner near the top of the list.

Jess Gardner looks back at her summer with bikini pictures.

With the school year here, August winding down and people getting back to their regular routines, it appears Gardner wanted one last look at her epic summer.

How did she do it? The Nebraska star did it by posting a bunch of photos on Instagram, including several bikini shots.

The content truly never stops when it comes to Jess Gardner. She knows how to continue striking while the iron is hot.

Gardner is making a major name for herself.

Gardner has done an incredible job of building her profile in 2023. She had a bit of a following, but not much when OutKick first discovered her.

Now, she has more than 126,000 followers on Instagram and more than 223,000 on TikTok. Is she the next Olivia Dunne?

Well, she has a long way to go to catch Dunne’s massive following, but she’s certainly blazing her own trail. That much isn’t up for debate.

Olivia Dunne is the most famous female college athlete in America. Jess Gardner is attempting to follow a similar path. Gardner looked back at summer by dropping bikini photos. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

There’s no question Gardner is having a monster year, and that included plenty of content over the summer months.

Now, it’s time to get back to life as a student at Nebraska. Does that mean the content train is going to slow down? I doubt it. Jess Gardner will definitely keep things rolling.