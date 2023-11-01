Jess Gardner Reappears Online To Show Off Fire Halloween Costume

Videos by OutKick

Jess Gardner is back to going viral on the internet, and all she needed was Halloween to get things rolling again.

As loyal OutKick readers know, we brought Gardner’s social media presence to our readers earlier in 2023.

At the time, the Nebraska pole vaulter was pretty unknown compared to some other famous women. However, the potential was obvious, and after the surefire OutKick boost, her online following started to boom.

However, Gardner definitely isn’t nearly as much of a prolific poster as some other women. She takes more of a sniper’s approach than a machine gunner, but she made sure to let the world know she was all in on Halloween.

Jess Gardner goes as the Queen of Hearts for Halloween.

Gardner hopped on TikTok to show off a Queen of Hearts costume, but it’s not exactly what fans of the classic cartoon might be expecting.

Why would it be? This is the content game we’re talking about. Influencers need to get their likes and run up the numbers!

Jess Gardner managed to go viral with several posts showing off the costume.

The Nebraska star is back to firing on social media.

Is Jess Gardner back or is Jess Gardner back? You can always count on Halloween to get the engine going again.

I honestly can’t even remember the last time we had a post about the Nebraska star at OutKick. She was on a roll earlier in the year, but things then kind of went silent.

It was almost like Gardner had really dialed things back on social media, while other members of Cornhuskers in Lincoln were dialing things up.

Then Halloween rolled around, and the rest is history. Nothing gets the internet fired up with content like Halloween. That’s just a fact, and you’re crazy if you disagree. Whether it’s Olivia Dunne, Instagram models or someone else, it’s a content goldmine.

Now, the question everyone has is whether or not Gardner will stick around or, once again, kind of disappear? Her massive following definitely hopes the answer isn’t the latter.