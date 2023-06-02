Nebraska Athlete Jess Gardner Hops On TikTok With Bikini Video

Videos by OutKick

Jess Gardner is back to lighting up social media, and the Nebraska athlete appears ready to get after it this summer.

The Nebraska pole vaulter has made a name for herself on social media over the past several months, and her following on TikTok has blown up.

When we first discovered Jess here at OutKick, she had a little more than 100,000 followers on TikTok. Now, she’s north of 200,000. I’m not a math genius, but that seems like pretty explosive growth over just a few months.

Well, she recently hopped on TikTok with a bikini video, and it was a blunt reminder she’s a rising star.

Is Jess Gardner the next Olivia Dunne?

Jess Gardner pole vaults for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but let’s all be honest with each other. That’s not the only reason why she’s making a name for herself online.

She’s making a name for herself in the content game because she regularly drops viral content for all of her followers.

Naturally, whenever any female athlete starts putting up numbers online, the natural comparison is going to be Olivia Dunne.

Is she the next Olivia Dunne? Let’s slow the roll when it comes to those comparisons. Olivia Dunne has millions and millions of followers between Instagram and TikTok.

She’s the most famous female college athlete in America. Could Jess Gardner get there some day? Sure, but right now, the gap is substantial.

Olivia Dunne is a superstar online and in the content game. Could Jess Gardner be the next Olivia Dunne? (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

What we do know for sure is Gardner is a star for the Cornhuskers, and her ceiling in the content game is very high. She has a long way to go to catch Dunne, but she’s certainly blazing her own trail.

Something tells me we’ll all be seeing a lot more of Jess Gardner over the summer!