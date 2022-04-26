Jerry West Threatens To Take His Inaccurate Portrayal In HBO’s ‘Winning Time’ To The Supreme Court

Jerry West is apparently livid over his portrayal in HBO’s latest series “Winning Time.” The Logo didn’t just voice his displeasure, he threatened to sue the network. Good God, Jerry.

“The series made us all [The Lakers] look like cartoon characters. If I have to, I will take this all the way to the Supreme Court,” Jerry West said to the LA Times.

The Lakers have already given away his lifetime season tickets, and now Jerry’s distraught over a character portrayal? Maybe the Lakers legend just isn’t that likable and doesn’t like how he looks when someone puts him in front of a mirror. The portrayals are most likely stretched for entertainment purposes, but give us a break with this.

HBO released a statement to respond to West’s comments:

“HBO has a long history of producing compelling content drawn from actual facts and events that are fictionalized in part for dramatic purposes. ‘Winning Time’ is not a documentary and has not been presented as such. However, the series and its depictions are based on extensive factual research and reliable sourcing, and HBO stands resolutely behind our talented creators and cast who have brought a dramatization of this epic chapter in basketball history to screen.”

WOW.

Translation:

HBO is calling his bluff and essentially released this statement to suggest “Coach West” is mostly accurate. Based on the severed relationships Jerry West has around the league, “Winning Time” is probably more on the money than West wants to admit. Overly dramatic for ratings? Absolutely. But Jerry West should be more secure in the legacy he built in the NBA to let an HBO series ruffle his feathers. As a player of the current NBA logo, the man who put Shaq and Kobe together in L.A., and as an excellent executive, West has no reason to panic about a show on HBO.

He should just let this one go.