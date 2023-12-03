Jerry West Gave The Browns A Pep Talk Ahead Of Game Vs. Rams

Videos by OutKick

Joe Flacco isn’t the only old man the Cleveland Browns brought in to help them make a playoff push. NBA legend Jerry West spoke to the team Wednesday ahead of the Browns’ Week 13 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski, whose father is an executive for the Detroit Pistons, arranged the meet-up with West.

“Personally, just to meet him and shake his hand and a legend in the game, not just as a player, but as a coach as an executive,” Stefanski said. “So, you know, thrilled that he’s able and gracious enough to give some of his time to our team and spend some time with us.”

In his 14-year career with the Lakers, West was a 14-time All-Star and 12-time All-NBA selection. He won a championship and a scoring title and was MVP of The Finals on a losing team. He then coached the Lakers and won four titles as GM of the franchise.

His silhouette is the NBA’s logo.

The team got a special message from Jerry West before practice today@JoelBitonio | #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/dnCgGcGp46 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 29, 2023

“Very cool. It was great,” said left guard Joel Bitonio, who grew up a Lakers fan in Long Beach, Calif. “His illustrious career as a player and coach and executive in the NBA is second to none. But truly, he was talking a lot about integrity of a person, playing for the guys around you.”

The Browns decided to spend the week in Los Angeles following their game against the Denver Broncos. That was easier than subjecting the team to two long, cross-country flights in consecutive weeks.

Jerry West Shows Love For The Browns

The Browns have arguably faced more adversity than any other team in the NFL this season — losing both starting quarterback Deshaun Watson and star running back Nick Chubb for the season.

Still, at 7-4, they’re very much in the playoff picture. And maybe a pep talk from the great Jerry West is just what the doctor ordered.

“He’s actually a Browns fan. That’s what he told us,” Bitonio said. “But he was very impressed with football players. He’s like, ‘You guys are tough. You guys play through injuries.’ So he had a lot of respect for that. But the overall picture was just being a good teammate, playing for your guys, executing, having a bigger purpose out there.”

No better way to kick off practices in LA than having Jerry West in attendance! pic.twitter.com/XzqXd5Lxq4 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 30, 2023

The Browns shared some of West’s speech on social media.

“I admire you guys so much,” the 85 year old said. “I care about the Cleveland Browns. Something good is going to happen to you guys with the effort and your coaches who have gotten involved to lead you.

“You have to believe in yourself and the guy right beside you and thank God with playing with somebody who really cares as much as you. But I’m anxious to watch the game on Sunday. Go get a win, please.”

The Browns and Rams will kick off at 4:25 ET with Flacco under center.

