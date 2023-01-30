Jerry Rice Trolls Jeering Eagles Fans Before Everything Went South For 49ers

Videos by OutKick

Philadelphia Eagles fans will troll anyone, including the greatest receiver in NFL history, Jerry Rice.

Rice, the owner of practically every NFL receiving record, was on the sideline ahead of the 49ers’ matchup with the Eagles in the NFC Championship game. Being in enemy territory, Rice was an easy target for Philly fans.

While fans had fun shouting at Rice, the Hall of Famer had plenty of fun responding and did so without any words.

The giant 49ers chain around his neck wasn’t quite enough for Rice, apparently, so he decided to put on his three Super Bowl rings before exiting the field on Sunday.

It was a classy move from Rice, but the smile he had on his face as he left the field before kickoff was likely his last of the afternoon.

The Eagles dominated the 49ers, 31-7, punching their ticket to the Super Bowl.

San Francisco fell into bad luck early on in the game with Brock Purdy missing an extended period of time with an injury to his throwing arm. Josh Johnson, the team’s fourth-string quarterback, took over quarterback duties, but he too was forced to exit after picking up a concussion.

At the end of the day, the NFC Championship game wasn’t much of a game at all, but hey, at least Rice had his fun with Eagles fans before kickoff.

Rice still has three Super Bowl rings to his name, which is two more than the Eagles organization can claim.

