George Kittle Shares Brutally Honest Reaction After NFC Championship Loss: ‘Prett Shi–y’

George Kittle is known for being one of the most easygoing players in the NFL. More often than not he’s smiling and dancing on the field, but that wasn’t the case after his team’s loss in the NFC Championship game on Sunday night.

The 49ers were struck with bad fortune early in the game when quarterback Brock Purdy had to leave the game with an elbow injury. This left San Francisco with Josh Johnson, the team’s fourth-string quarterback, under center. Johnson didn’t last long, however, as he was forced to leave the game with a concussion.

Following the 49ers’ 31-7 loss, Kittle was asked how it felt to lose such an important game with both quarterbacks suffering injuries. It wasn’t the greatest of questions, and Kittle was clearly frustrated with his answer.

“How does it feel to lose an NFC Championship Game because I don’t have a quarterback? Pretty shi–y, to be honest,” George Kittle said.

"How does it feel to lose an NFC Championship game because I don't have a quarterback? Pretty shitty." pic.twitter.com/sfQw9IBJTO — KNBR (@KNBR) January 30, 2023

Given the quarterback issues, Kittle managed just three catches for 32 yards during the loss on Sunday. He had hauled in over three catches in 11 of his previous 17 games played prior to Sunday’s loss in Philly.

San Francisco only picked up 11 first downs in the game compared to 25 by the Eagles. The 49ers also managed just 164 total yards of offense and lost three fumbles in what was an all-around tough performance to watch, even for NFL fans without a dog in the hunt.