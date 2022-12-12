Jerry Jones Wouldn’t Mind Seeing The NFL Season Grow To 18 Games

The NFL expanded the regular season schedule to 17 games during the 2021 season. Now, if he has his way, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would like to see it grow once again.

Jones appeared on K&C Masterpiece on Dallas sports station 105.3 The Fan and talked about why he’d like to see one more regular season game on the schedule.

“One more I see, and I’m a big proponent of it,” Jones said. “I think that’s the right level. That allows us to, as we go into the early games of the season, that allows us to have those games. You will get better if you play those games because you will play less preseason games.

“You know at one time they played six preseason games in the NFL for you history buffs,” he continued. “But still I like to play two or three preseason games and 18 regular season games and have been a proponent of that.”

Jerry Jones holds up the number perhaps to show support for adding a game to the regular season schedule, though that is unlikely. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Is Jones On To Something?

I think most people would agree that fewer preseason games in exchange for additional regular season games that actually mean something is a positive.

Of course, Jones isn’t just a fan, and more games would mean more money for teams and the league as a whole.

The math is pretty simple: it means one more regular game to sell tickets and TV spots for.

It would be interesting to see what the league would do about adding another regular season game.

There are already gripes about increased travel time and quick turnarounds from week to week, especially for teams that wind up on the NFL’s increasing slate of international games.

Something that would take the sting out of an extra game from a player’s point-of-view: more revenue means higher salaries.

