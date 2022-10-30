Jerry Jones Trolls Fans – Says Zeke Elliott Will Continue To Start

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is keeping his faith in running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Speaking with reporters after Sunday’s 49-29 victory over the Chicago Bears, Jones said that the team, “Goes as Zeke goes…he’s as important as he was before the game.”

Tell backup running back Tony Pollard that.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said RB Tony Pollard’s impressive performance in start Sunday vs. Bears won’t impact RB Ezekiel Elliott’s role when back from knee injury. “We’re going to go as Zeke goes.” pic.twitter.com/W5Qmto4ptC — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 30, 2022

Pollard absolutely LIT UP the Bears Sunday, rushing for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. It was the second 100-yard game of the year for the backup turned lead rusher, who many now believe should be the starter.

Meanwhile Zeke hasn’t broken 100-yards rushing in any of the seven games he started this season.

Even worse, Elliott is now 19 games in a row without eclipsing 100+ yards rushing.

Elliott sat out Sunday’s game due to a previous leg injury.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was sidelined Sunday due to a knee injury. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

EZEKIEL ELLIOT IS THE HIGHEST PAID RUNNING BACK IN THE NFL

In 2019 there was a heavy debate regarding extending Ezekiel Elliott. The team ended up doing so with a six-year $90 million extension. Zeke is set to make $12.4 million this season alone.

Meanwhile Pollard is making a little over $900,000 this season.

The bottom line is both Pollard and quarterback Dak Prescott, who returned for the second week in a row after suffering a hand injury were both on the same page. The duo converted nine of 11 third downs without Elliott and continued pushing the momentum against the Bears.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Tony Pollard were excellent as the Cowboys defeated the Chicago Bears (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Is the writing on the wall for Elliott’s future? One thing about Cowboys fans, they are vocal and they want to win.

So does Jones, which is why the solution is right in front of him.

Jerry Jones should play the best player. Bottom line. That is Tony Pollard at the running back position