Jerry Jones Talks Trey Lance Trade, Suggests Cowboys Wanted To Draft Jalen Hurts

Jerry Jones has never been one to shy away from the spotlight or the media. He’s always been more than willing to get in front of the cameras to talk about anything and everything Dallas Cowboys related.

The latest topic of discussion for Jones was the surprising trade with the San Francisco 49ers for quarterback Trey Lance. The Cowboys sent a 2024 fourth-round pick out West for the third overall pick of the 2021 draft.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys speaks with Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles after an NFL game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Dallas will be on the hook for the rest of Lance’s rookie contract, which will pay him more than $6 million over the next two seasons. He’s expected to be third on the depth chart behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush.

Jones was asked about the trade and explained that they’re hoping to develop Lance while having him learn from Prescott. He also explained that they liked him coming out of the draft.

While giving his answer. Jones mentioned multiple times about how the Cowboys were looking at drafting “the Philadelphia quarterback.” An interesting answer given that the presumed Philadelphia quarterback is Jalen Hurts, who just led the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance.

Jerry Jones Is Pure Entertainment

Here’s part of what Jones had to say, “I think had we been able to draft him [Lance] with next year’s four, the kind of talent he was in this draft, like I just told you, two years ago we were looking at Philadelphia quarterback – I’m not going to call any names – but looking at him. Had he fallen to us there, we would have drafted him.”

He continued, “It is our plan when we can, but it very seldom happens, to have someone of high enough quality to be there at the right place with our draft pick. This one worked. And so we’re excited about it.”

There you have it. The Cowboys liked Lance in the draft back in 2021. On top of that, they’ve been waiting for a quarterback to fall to them ever since they missed out on Hurts in 2020.

There’s never a dull moment in Dallas that’s for sure. Good thing they were finally able to grab their guy in Trey Lance. He’s no Jalen Hurts, but he’ll do.