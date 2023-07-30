Jerry Jones Not Sugarcoating Zack Martin Contract Talk: ‘We Need The Money’

Videos by OutKick

It doesn’t sound like Zack Martin is going to win this one.

The veteran Dallas Cowboys guard has not reported to Training Camp and will hold out while he hashes out a contract dispute with the team.

But according to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, the team is not going to give an inch.

“He’ll come to camp when he comes to camp,” Jones said. “There’s no resolution. There are a lot of consequences if he doesn’t.”

Jerry: "There's no resolution, there's a lot of consequences if he doesn't (report to camp)."@FOX4 #4TheCowboys #FOXNARD pic.twitter.com/JGHdoHwHbq — Jeff Kolb (@JeffKolbFOX4) July 29, 2023

“He’s been at the top of the money all the way through, drafted high and got a lot of money, got a lot of money over the years,” Jones said. “It’s just hard to get it all. The bottom line is, nothing needs to happen.”

Martin signed a mega-contract extension in 2018 that averages $14 million per season. At time time, he was the highest paid guard in the league.

But now, there are seven guards averaging a higher annual salary than Martin. Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson and Atlanta Falcons left guard Chris Lindstrom both average $20 million per season.

So, predictably, the eight-time Pro Bowler wants an updated deal.

Zack Martin is entering his 10th season with the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

“It’s not about precedent. It’s about facts,” Jones told reporters Saturday. “We need the money to pay (Micah) Parsons. We need the money to pay the players that we got to pay in the future. It’s not even a philosophy. It’s just a fact.”

The two sides are “talking,” according to OutKick’s Armando Salguero.

But the season is quickly approaching. So unless Martin plans on sitting out the whole year, someone will have to bend.