Jerry Jones’ Blind Ref Halloween Costume Could Lead To A Fine

Jerry Jones was in the mood to have fun over the  Halloween weekend.

The 80-year-old Cowboys owner went to a Jones’ family Halloween party dressed as a blind football referee, which is PURE GOLD and red meat for a social media industry that needed a little juice after a slow Halloween out of an uptight sports world.

Look at that smile. That’s the sign of a billionaire who’s having some fun, especially when his team is 6-2 and looking like a Super Bowl contender.

Jerry Jones blind ref Halloween costume
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was a huge hit at a Halloween party in his blind ref costume. Instagram / @kerichambers

The photo, which was posted by Jones’ niece, Keri Chambers, could ultimately lead to a fine if Roger Goodell’s henchmen decide to stick to their No Fun League rules, which state:

Comments regarding the quality of officiating, individual calls or missed calls, the League’s officiating department, an officiating crew, or an individual game official; [a]ccusing game officials of acting with bias or in any way questioning the integrity of NFL game officials; or [p]osting negative or derogatory/demeaning content pertaining to officiating on social media.

Jerry wasn’t even hiding the fact that he went as a blind ref. This wasn’t a secret.

“Oh, yeah, I had the cane and everything!” Jones told a Sports Illustrated writer after Sunday’s game. “And I used it on some people, too!”

Do the right thing, NFL.

Fine the man $100k and give us content creators some material to play with. Jerry has the cash. This will be fun.

Do it, ROGER!

Written by Joe Kinsey

I'm an Ohio guy, born in Dayton, who roots for Ohio State and can handle you guys destroying the Buckeyes, Urban Meyer and everything associated with Columbus.

