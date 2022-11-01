Jerry Jones’ Blind Ref Halloween Costume Could Lead To A Fine

Jerry Jones was in the mood to have fun over the Halloween weekend.

The 80-year-old Cowboys owner went to a Jones’ family Halloween party dressed as a blind football referee, which is PURE GOLD and red meat for a social media industry that needed a little juice after a slow Halloween out of an uptight sports world.

Look at that smile. That’s the sign of a billionaire who’s having some fun, especially when his team is 6-2 and looking like a Super Bowl contender.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was a huge hit at a Halloween party in his blind ref costume. Instagram / @kerichambers

The photo, which was posted by Jones’ niece, Keri Chambers, could ultimately lead to a fine if Roger Goodell’s henchmen decide to stick to their No Fun League rules, which state:

Comments regarding the quality of officiating, individual calls or missed calls, the League’s officiating department, an officiating crew, or an individual game official; [a]ccusing game officials of acting with bias or in any way questioning the integrity of NFL game officials; or [p]osting negative or derogatory/demeaning content pertaining to officiating on social media.

Jerry wasn’t even hiding the fact that he went as a blind ref. This wasn’t a secret.

“Oh, yeah, I had the cane and everything!” Jones told a Sports Illustrated writer after Sunday’s game. “And I used it on some people, too!”

Do the right thing, NFL.

Fine the man $100k and give us content creators some material to play with. Jerry has the cash. This will be fun.

Do it, ROGER!