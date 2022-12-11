Jerry Jeudy Goes Ballistic, Bumps Official, Avoids Penalty, Sparks Broncos Rally

The Kansas City Chiefs raced out to a 27-0 lead on the Denver Broncos. And Broncos fans had to be thinking, “here we go again.”

It’s been a terrible season for Denver and Russell Wilson looks completely cooked. He threw a pick-6 against the Chiefs and the game seemed to be over with the first half not even in the books yet.

Following a failed third down late in the first half, Jerry Jeudy absolutely lost his damn mind. He took off his helmet and started screaming. At first, it was unclear who he was screaming at.

But it became clear that he wanted some kind of call from the officials on the play.

In the midst of his outburst, Jeudy made contact with a referee.

Despite taking off his helmet and making contact with a ref — both offenses that should have resulted in a penalty — Jerry Jeudy did not draw a flag.

And, it might have worked.

Jerry Jeudy’s tantrum completely changed momentum for Broncos

On the ensuing Chiefs possession, the Broncos picked off Patrick Mahomes. Denver would score their first touchdown of the day following the pick.

Russell Wilson hit … who else? Jerry Jeudy.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy catches a touchdown pass against the Chiefs following an epic outburst. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

And the duo wasn’t done. It appeared as if the Broncos were going to head to the half down 27-0, or worse. The Chiefs had the ball with a four-touchdown lead. But the first Mahomes pick led to a score and then he threw another one on the next possession.

Wilson and Jeudy made him pay, again.

The Broncos entered the halftime break still trailing by a pair of touchdown. But the got the ball to start the second half and immediately put another seven on the board.

Yeah, things have changed dramatically in the Mile High City.

There’s a lot of ball left to play. We’ll have to see if Jeudy has any more temper tantrums in him if the team needs another spark.