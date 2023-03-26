KSU Coach Jerome Tang Continues To Be Special, Enters FAU’s Locker Room To Offer Classy Congratulatory Message After Loss

Videos by OutKick

Jerome Tang finished his first year as the head basketball coach at Kansas State with a loss to Florida Atlantic in the Elite Eight. The Wildcats, a three-seed, were upset by the nine-seed in a thrilling down-to-the-wire classic.

Senior Markquis Nowell, a Harlem-native, played the game of his life at Madison Square Garden. He became one of four players in history to score more than 30 points with at least 10 assists in March Madness, but it still wasn’t enough.

Unbelievable effort from Markquis Nowell and Kansas State tonight 👏#MarchMadness @KStateMBB pic.twitter.com/hLqWTYUtq5 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 26, 2023

Tang, who was previously an assistant and associate head coach at Baylor, led Kansas State to its third-most winningest season in school history during his first season. His approach to the sport comes from a place of kindness in many ways.

The 56-year-old is very open in his faith, understands that his role in basketball is bigger than just wins and losses, and brings a positive, uplifting perspective to his players, his school, and those around him.

Developing young men is more important to Jerome Tang than basketball.



"Everyday preach the Gospel and sometimes use words. It's not what we say to them, it's what they see us live… They've seen the whole gamut of what it looks like to be a man of character."@CoachJTang pic.twitter.com/IK7dtHEDDs — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) March 22, 2023

His approach to the sport and to coaching extends beyond the players. It goes beyond Xs and Os.

Jerome Tang is good for Kansas State, good for the sport of basketball and good for the game of life in mentoring young people. pic.twitter.com/RopK6fErLq — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) March 24, 2023

Tang cares deeply about the culture he is building both on and off of the field. He loves Kansas State.

Jerome Tang, one with the students pic.twitter.com/xX2JCNUqus — 𝕲rant 𝕱landers (@GrantFlanders) September 10, 2022

The culture he has built in Manhattan swept the nation throughout the Wildcats run in the NCAA Tournament.

And Tang’s players love him as much as he loves them.

WATCH: I asked K-State F @Keyontae Johnson about his lone season playing under Jerome Tang.



It took him 15 seconds to gather his emotions for him. @CoachJTang pic.twitter.com/TnkKmR4t9e — Tejay Cleland (@KWCHTejay) March 26, 2023

In addition to how he approaches college basketball, Tang puts others first in everyday life. 40 minutes prior to the biggest game of his life, he did something selfless and small that was significant and profound. In that moment, it wasn’t about the Elite Eight.

Jerome Tang needed a moment to gather himself when asked about a KSU student who recently passed. Tang had visited her sorority, and she made a trip to Stillwater to watch the 'Cats this season. Coach gave her parents a call yesterday, about 30 minutes before tipoff. pic.twitter.com/sAou8lTT7m — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) March 24, 2023

And after losing to FAU, Tang offered his perspective on his team, its run, and its season. It was a message that spoke loudly to who he is as a coach, and as a person.

“This is more of a lesson for them becoming men than it is about basketball.” 👏



Everyone needs to hear this perspective from Jerome Tang (@CoachJTang )#MarchMadness @KStateMBB pic.twitter.com/Jgqt6ouWM3 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 26, 2023

As did Tang’s unique gesture toward the team that beat him.

Following the loss to the Owls, Tang went into their locker room — mid-celebration — to say a few words. Where it is rare that a losing coach congratulates the winning side at all, it is even more rare for a losing coach to go out of his way to offer them a speech in their own locker room.

Tang is just different.

"Y'all the toughest son of a guns we've played all year long."



Jerome Tang went to the Florida Atlantic locker room to congratulate them and wish them luck in the Final Four 🤝#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/jiF2N2Wl0U — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 26, 2023

Although Kansas State didn’t reach the Final Four, its head coach led a remarkable run in his first year and spread a message that extends larger than basketball while doing so. Tang is a special coach and an even more special person!