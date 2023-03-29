Jeremy Renner On Nearly Dying To Save Nephew: ‘I’d Do It Again’

Videos by OutKick

Jeremy Renner has no regrets about nearly dying while saving his nephew.

The Hollywood superstar and “Mayor of Kingstown” actor nearly lost his life when a plow rolled up on him at the start of 2023. Renner leaped into action to save his nephew and nearly lost his life in the process.

“The Town” star broke more than 30 bones, suffered serious trauma to his body and had to undergo multiple operations. Months later, he’s revealed to Diane Sawyer he doesn’t regret a thing.

Jeremy Renner recounts nearly deadly plowing accident. He has no regrets about saving his nephew. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

Jeremy Renner plays the role of a real life superhero.

“I’d do it again … Yeah, I’d do it again because it was going right at my nephew,” the famous actor explained in a promo for the tell-all interview.

“I chose to survive. It’s not going to kill me. No way … I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experiment, but I’ve been refueled and refilled with love and titanium,” Renner told Sawyer.

He also gleefully declared he’s a “lucky man.”

“I chose to survive.” @dianesawyer sits down exclusively with @jeremyrenner in his 1st interview since life-threatening accident.



‘Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph’ airs on @ABC next Thursday, April 6th. https://t.co/vERVX1O2bn pic.twitter.com/fzomqjNMAe — 20/20 (@ABC2020) March 29, 2023

Renner is the absolute man.

It’s great to know there are still some dogs out there in this world. When faced with a plot possibly taking out his nephew, Jeremy Renner leaped into action to save his family member.

He almost paid the ultimate price. Even though he survived, Renner suffered significant wounds. Listening to Sawyer just list off all the bones he broke was nothing short of insane.

The Marvel actor says he’s “lucky.” Yeah, that’s definitely one way to put it. That’s putting it lightly. The popular actor isn’t just simply “lucky.” There’s no word to do it justice.

He should be dead, but he’s not. That’s a credit to his quick thinking neighbor and the medical professionals who treated him.

I don’t doubt for a second he’d do it again. He just has that kind of grit in him.

Jeremy Renner doesn’t regret almost dying to save his nephew. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)

Props to Jeremy Renner for showing zero hesitation in the face of great danger. It feels like we’re seeing that a bit more these days, and should celebrate it when we do.