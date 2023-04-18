Graphic Body Cam Footage Shows Carnage Of Jeremy Renner’s Plowing Accident

Videos by OutKick

The scene of Jeremy Renner’s plowing accident looked like something out of a war movie.

The popular actor suffered life-threatening injuries when he was crushed by a plow near his Nevada home at the start of 2023.

Renner was crushed while attempting to protect his nephew. The “Mayor of Kingstown” star broke more than 30 bones, suffered serious trauma and one of his eyes even popped out. Fortunately, he’s been trending up in his recovery.

Now, body camera footage shows the severity of the situation.

Jeremy Renner is lucky to be alive.

In police body camera footage released by TMZ, several EMTs and first responders can be seen attempting to save Renner’s life and get him to a hospital as quickly as possible.

Once Renner was moved by the medical personnel, a massive pool of blood could be seen in the snow. There was also a hospital helicopter landed at the scene.

You can watch the camera footage below, but be warned there is a lot of blood.

Renner continues to make incredible progress.

It’s only been a few months since Renner nearly died while lying in the Nevada snow. Yet, he’s already out doing the media rounds again, appears to be in incredibly high spirits and has made incredible progress.

Again, he broke more than 30 bones, suffered incredible trauma and would likely have died if the medical professionals didn’t do such an incredible job.

The fact he’s out in public again just a few short months later is nothing short of incredible.

Jeremy Renner continues to heal after suffering a plowing accident. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Hopefully, Jeremy Renner continues to heal up and get back to 100% as quickly as possible. He’s one of the best actors in Hollywood and by all accounts a great human. Let’s keep our fingers crossed he’s back to normal strength ASAP.