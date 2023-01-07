Jeremy Renner Shares New Health Update After Horrifying Accident

Jeremy Renner continues to make progress after suffering a horrifying accident.

The star actor has been hospitalized since last Sunday when he suffered serious injuries to his chest, a leg and his face when a snow plow rolled up on him near his home in Nevada.

Fortunately, a neighbor applied a tourniquet to the “Wind River” star, which likely stopped the situation from being much worse.

After a pair of previous updates, Renner posted late Friday on his Instagram story thanking the “renowned medical ICU team for beginning” his recovery journey.

Jeremy Renner shares another positive update. He’s been hospitalized since last Sunday. He was injured in a serious snow plowing accident. (Credit: Jeremy Renner/Instagram Story)

It’s clear Jeremy Renner has a very long road ahead of him in order to get back to 100%. He was initially in critical condition and had to be airlifted to a hospital.

Fortunately, he’s trending in a very positive direction and appears to have made it through the worst of the situation.

While details are still a bit hazy, it’s believed Renner was hurt when his plow started to roll while he was out of it. As things started to go sideways, he attempted to get back in. Police have made it clear they do not suspect foul play and the actor wasn’t impaired.

It was truly just an incredibly sad and tragic accident. Jeremy Renner is damn lucky to be alive.

Jeremy Renner continues to recover. He suffered injuries in a horrible snow plowing accident. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

Let’s all hope Jeremy Renner continues to trend upward and is able to make a full recovery. It’s a very scary situation, but he seems to be remaining in high spirits the best he can.