Jeopardy Fans Are Furious Over Contestant Andrew Knowles’ Tongue Trick

Videos by OutKick

What has happened to Jeopardy?

During Tuesday’s episode of the game show, viewers were treated to a contestant’s tongue trick during the “Meet the contestants” segment and it left many loyalists wondering what has happened to their beloved show where it used to just be nerds being nerds.

Now here we are in the viral era and it seems like last night’s bit where contestant Andrew Knowles touched his tongue to his elbow was one of those forced moments where a producer was gunning to go viral on TikTok.

And now fans are pissed.

“Y’all want to see it?” Andrew asked the crowd after being pressed by host Ken Jennings.

Of course, Jeopardy uploaded the bit to Instagram.

OMG, he did it! It’s soooooo cool to see such a natural moment of television come together like this. No way this was planned. Nooooooo way!

Yes, we’re in the content business here at OutKick. I’ll go ahead and speak for most of us here when I say it’s tragic to see the show fall into the rabbit hole where the producers think they have to constantly produce viral bits to stay relevant with viewers.

“Jeopardy! needs a young following if it’s going to continue in infinite syndication despite declining network ratings, and as an ascended fan himself, Jennings understands that the most rewarding parts of the experience happen around the game as often as within it,” Charles Bramesco of Slate.com wrote earlier this year.

Hence the guy touching his elbow with his long tongue.

The theory here is that being a good traditional Jeopardy contestant will no longer hinge on your memory bank but on your content-creating abilities. Are you a smart freak with a talent that translates into ‘Likes’ and TikTok ‘hearts’? There’s a good chance Jeopardy wants to talk to you.

As for the game, Andrew finished second and his long tongue will soon fade off into Jeopardy history.

What the hell is happening on Jeopardy? One of the contestants just stuck out his tongue and licked his elbow during the dumb “let’s talk to the contestants” schtick. Alex Trebek is rolling over in his grave right now! — Phil McNamara (@philindc) July 25, 2023

#Jeopardy has fallen to freak show status with dude talking about tongue and then showing him sticking it out to touch his bent elbow. Ken Jennings asked him to prove it. Gross — joe joe (@joejoe27425122) July 25, 2023

Licking elbows and bragging about tongue length.@KenJennings is trying to see how how low @Jeopardy can go. — ValueTrap (@Diogenes43055) July 25, 2023