Jeopardy Contestants Continue To Fail Society With Shocking Lack Of Sports Knowledge

“Jeopardy” contestants possess knowledge on some of the most obscure trivia categories in existence. Yet three participants in last night’s episode completely dropped the ball in a sports-related category.

In the final stages of the “Double Jeopardy” round, the only remaining category was “Hall Of Famer By Position.” The category listed two to three Hall-of-Famers in certain sports who played the same position, and opponents had to guess that position.

It started relatively easy. The $400-clue was “Joe Namath, Joe Montana.” The contestant named Mason buzzed in and correctly guessed, “What is quarterback?” The response gave him a $2,000-lead, and it seemed like he was on his way. Based on how quickly he got the first clue, everyone watching thought at least one of the contestants would know more of the answers.

Well, they were dead wrong. None of the three contestants even attempted a guess for the final five clues. It was rather painful to watch honestly.

Sports nerds, prepare to be disappointed.

Ever wonder who doesn’t watch the Super Bowl?…. Here is your answer. pic.twitter.com/0Zm9fbksJA — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) October 27, 2023

To be fair, the last clue was rather difficult. Those names sounded like characters from “The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy,” not hockey players.

But the other ones weren’t as difficult as the contestants made it seem. The only way you’re excused for not knowing who Bill Russell is is if you’ve lived under a rock. And that $1600-clue was a gimme, yet no one had any clue who Jerry Rice or Randy Moss was. That’s completely inexcusable and blatantly disrespectful.

If Yoshie or Tony only got that clue right, that completely changes the outlook of the game. But their lack of sports knowledge caught up to them.

Maybe I should sign up for Jeopardy. All my useless sports knowledge could be just enough to hang with the best, and maybe even get me a big pay day – especially if this is the competition I’d face.