Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming movie “Shotgun Wedding” looks like a comical film.

Lopez, who has a long record of success acting, will star in the film with Josh Duhamel about a wedding that gets taken hostage by pirates.

Does that sound like something a few teenagers jacked up Mountain Dew and candy came up with? Well, just wait until you watch the preview. It’s impossible to not laugh.

I’m sold. I’m sold and you don’t have to say anything else to me. Jennifer Lopez? Check. Jennifer Lopez running around with a shotgun potentially blasting bad guys? Check.

Do we even need anything else? The answer is obvious and the answer is no. Sometimes, you just have to sit back and enjoy the chaos.

Jennifer Lopez will star in “Shotgun Wedding.” (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Bgj7um7UWw)

Will this movie probably be absolutely horrendous and ridiculous? Sure. That’s probably a guarantee. I still don’t care.

We’re talking about J-Lo fighting pirates. We’re talking about the star musician and icon running and gunning with a pump shotgun.

Let’s not overthink “Shotgun Wedding.” Let’s just accept that whenever an iconic smoke show stars in a movie about fighting pirates, you just have to set reality aside and enjoy it.

I mean, how can you see this frame and not get juiced?

There is a 100% chance “Shotgun Wedding” will be terrible when it drops in January 2023, but I’m still here for it.

Also, in case you didn’t already know, J-Lo still 100% has her fastball at the age of 53. A true inspiration to everyone out there.