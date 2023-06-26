Jennifer Lawrence Has No Regrets About Graphic Nude Scene In New Film

Videos by OutKick

Jennifer Lawrence doesn’t care one bit about going naked in “No Hard Feelings.”

The highly-anticipated coming of age film with Lawrence about a woman tasked with helping a 19-year-old grow up before college premiered last week, and did okay at the box office. The film grossed $24.5 million domestic and internationally this past weekend. Not huge. Not small for a comedy film.

However, before the film ever aired, whispers of a graphic nude scene spread across the internet, and the scene eventually leaked online. It’s about as in your face as it gets.

Jennifer Lawrence doesn’t mind dropping her clothes on film.

Yet, Jennifer Lawrence isn’t shy at all about shedding all her clothes, despite some on her team cautioning her.

“Everyone in my life and my team is doing the right thing and going, ‘Are you sure? Are you sure? Are you sure?’ I didn’t even have a second thought. It was hilarious to me,” Lawrence said while promoting the film, according to Variety.

There you go, folks. Lawrence isn’t about to slow down when it comes to nudity if she finds it “hilarious.”

Jennifer Lawrence goes naked in “No Hard Feelings.” (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Lawrence has gone nude before.

“No Hard Feelings” isn’t the first time Jennifer Lawrence bared all on film. She previously went nude in “Red Sparrow.”

Don’t waste your time watching it. It’s an all-time bait and switch film. The trailer was epic, and the movie was awful. Absolutely awful.

However, the reviews for “No Hard Feelings” have been outstanding, and it seems to be resonating with people.

Jennifer Lawrence doesn’t regret naked scene in “No Hard Feelings.” (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Clearly, the nude scene didn’t scare people off. It’s been highly-discussed online for a couple weeks, and the film still put up solid box office numbers.

Judging from Lawrence’s comments, she doesn’t really care if people caution her to not get naked on film. If she wants to do it, she’s going to do it.

Jennifer Lawrence discusses nude scene in “No Hard Feelings.” (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior)

Her major comeback is underway after stepping away from acting for a bit. It certainly seems like her choice to do “No Hard Feelings” was the right one.