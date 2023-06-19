Jennifer Lawrence Reportedly Goes Fully Nude In Latest Film

Videos by OutKick

Jennifer Lawrence apparently bares all in her new film “No Hard Feelings.”

The coming of age comedy-drama with Lawrence centers around a woman being paid to help an “introverted 19-year-old” grow up and experience a bit of life before going off to college, according to IMDB.

The early reviews are solid and the film currently features a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes after limited viewing ahead of its June 23rd wide release.

However, there’s one part about the movie that appears to be generating a lot of attention:

Lawrence goes completely nude.

Jennifer Lawrence stars in “No Hard Feelings.” (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence pushes the limits in “No Hard Feelings.”

It’s been known since last week when Andrew Barth Feldman and Lawrence discussed nudity in the film that there was some level of R-rated content.

After all, the film’s R-rating is justified by “sexual content, language, some graphic nudity and brief drug use.”

Now, details are leaking out, and it definitely sounds like you won’t want young people anywhere near the theater for “No Hard Feelings.”

One tweet making the rounds describes the nude scene with Lawrence as a beach fight that resembles the classic “Eastern Promises.”

It’s amazing, J Law was buck ass nude and violently beats the shit outta 6 people



I’d like to submit it to .@VyceVictus for best 2023 Beat Downs — Sévérine Cox (@Le_Severine_Cox) June 18, 2023

However, not everyone is impressed. The site CultureMixOnline published an unbelievably scathing review of the situation (not one we’re endorsing, simply sharing) and wrote in part:

Jennifer Lawrence’s full-frontal nude scene reeks of desperation. It’s obvious that Lawrence wants to toss aside her “prestige actress” image for her starring role in “No Hard Feelings” (she’s also one of the producers of this train wreck), but there’s something kind of pathetic about how hard she’s trying to be “edgy,” when this outdated movie is as edgy as a used condom from 1984.

CultureMixOnline also noted her nudity isn’t for a sex scene, but is “meant to be provocative.” Read into that as much as you’d like.

Jennifer Lawrence’s new movie “No Hard Feelings” is getting awesome reviews. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Lawrence is back in the game after a break.

“No Hard Feelings” is one of the most notable projects Jennifer Lawrence has done in years. Her last major film was “Don’t Look Up” in 2021, which wasn’t any good.

Prior to that, she appeared in “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” in 2019 and “Red Sparrow” in 2018. She’s been a part of very few projects in the last five years.

Now, it appears Jennifer Lawrence is attempting to get back to the top of an industry she once absolutely dominated.

Jennifer Lawrence looks to get back to the top of Hollywood after a break. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

This also isn’t the first time Lawrence has gone nude on screen. She lost her clothing in “Red Sparrow,” but nobody noticed because that movie was absolute trash. If you only listen to one thing I ever say, don’t ever waste your time watching “Red Sparrow.”

Now, it appears she’s gone nude again and the decision and scene is getting split reactions. That’s not a bad thing. In Hollywood, any attention is good attention.

Jennifer Lawrence goes nude in her new film “No Hard Feelings.” (Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

“No Hard Feelings” hits theaters across the country June 23. People will have to decide for themselves whether the scene is a great brawl or not acceptable. Either way, the studio definitely has to love all this attention.