Jennifer Aniston Rips Cancel Culture: ‘Is There No Redemption?’

Jennifer Aniston isn’t a fan of cancel culture.

Cancel culture has become a major tool of the woke mob when it comes to silencing viewpoints they don’t like. Instead of just ignoring stuff the woke mob might not like and moving on, the wokes prefer to ruin people’s lives over old jokes, old tweets, singing the wrong and just about anything else that could be viewed as even mildly offensive.

The wokes will even come for people who believe in basic biology. OutKick’s Riley Gaines faced an enraged mob at San Francisco State University for believing men shouldn’t be allowed to ruin men’s sports. We’re living through a truly insane time in America.

San Francisco State University refused to respond to several requests for comment from OutKick about Riley Gaines being attacked.



Pure cowardice.



It's not hard to condemn people who attack a young woman exercising her free speech. https://t.co/8PwfzzVTyQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 12, 2023

Jennifer Aniston slams cancel culture.

Fortunately, it appears the tide is turning and more people are sick and tired of putting up with cancel culture and woke nonsense. That now includes Jennifer Aniston.

“I’m so over cancel culture. I probably just got canceled by saying that. I just don’t understand what it means. … Is there no redemption? I don’t know. I don’t put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket,” the former “Friends” actress told WSJ Magazine, according to Fox News.

Jennifer Aniston slams cancel culture. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Aniston is correct.

There’s no question that cancel culture is absurd and shouldn’t be tolerated. It’s gone way too far. Are there some bad people out there? Sure. She mentioned Harvey Weinstein, and he’s a great example of a terrible human. He used and abused women for years, and he’s now behind bars.

However, there’s a big difference between that and getting canceled for singing rap lyrics like Penn attempted to do to Mintzy over at Barstool.

America is racing towards becoming a country where mercy and compassion no longer exist.



People are losing their jobs and livelihoods over honest mistakes. This insanity must end before it's to late to save the USA.



We need more grace, less outrage. https://t.co/Geb4nFnX49 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 8, 2023

Every single year there’s athletes whose old tweets get dragged up and it becomes a monster problem. Apparently, if you say something dumb as a teenager, your life should be ruined forever.

The wokes came for Josh Allen in 2018 because he tweeted rap lyrics as a kid. Did we all forget young people do and say stupid things?

There should be grace and mercy for people who make mistakes. Shouting someone down and shaming them isn’t going to change anything.

Jennifer Aniston slams cancel culture. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

More and more people need to stand up to this nonsense in order for it to change. Jennifer Aniston is correct, and hopefully, more people will follow her lead. Cancel culture is a cancer that should be eradicated.