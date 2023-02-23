Reporter Reacts To Pete Buttigieg Creepily Taking Her Photo As DoT Refuses To Answer What Happened To It

Videos by OutKick

Reporter Jennie Taer won’t let Pete Buttigieg’s bizarre conduct intimidate her.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reporter had the brazen audacity to *checks notes* do her job by asking Pete Buttigieg a few days ago what message he had for the people of East Palestine, Ohio following a chemical spill.

The interaction occurred prior to Buttigieg visiting Ohio Thursday. Instead of answering her simple questions in his capacity as Secretary of Transportation, she stonewalled Taer and then in the creepiest fashion possible asked to take her photo. Was it simply an intimidation tactic or was there another reason? We truly don’t know.

I asked Secretary Buttigieg about the crisis in East Palestine and I guess he didn’t like that so he took a pic of me. Im just doing my job, sir. @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/HjKNgF25FJ — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) February 22, 2023

Taer reacts to Pete Buttigieg.

Taer, who is very well-known for her excellent border coverage, spoke with me about the situation between her in Buttigieg, and she made one point clear:

His intimidation tactics won’t work.

Jennie Taer reacts to Pete Buttigieg’s bizarre photo request. (Credit: Jennie Taer/Instagram/Twitter)

“If it was the Secretary’s intent to intimidate me by taking that photo, he wasn’t effective. I will continue to do my job to hold power to account as I did in this situation,” Taer told me. She also revealed it’s not clear why the photo was taken and that information isn’t being offered up.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reporter further added, “When one of my colleagues, Alexa Schwerha, asked the Department of Transportation for a response while in East Palestine, they told her to turn her camera off and refused to explain why my photo was taken. At the end of the day, this is about the American people and the people of this beautiful community. They deserve better than this.”

“I don’t think the people of East Palestine believe this is becoming of a government official being asked simple and easy questions,” Taer closed the conversation out when I asked directly what her thoughts were about the conduct.

Department of Transportation is staying silent.

While Taer has no problem speaking out about the situation, the DoT isn’t only not interested in talking to her colleague. It’s also not interested in explaining his conduct to me.

I reached out to multiple DoT emails and placed multiple calls in an attempt to have the following questions answered:

How many people did Buttigieg send the photo of Taer to? Could the DoT deny/rule out that it was sent to anyone? What was the purpose of the photo? If the photo was shared, what was the purpose of that?

Despite these questions being very simple and straightforward, it’d be easier for me to find the nuclear launch codes than get an answer.

The only response I did get was what appeared to be an automated response that stated:

Thank you for taking the time to contact me. I am honored to be entrusted with leading the U.S. Department of Transportation at this consequential moment. Your voice is important, and my team will consider your thoughts as we work to meet the department’s mission and support the administration’s priorities: to help create millions of good-paying jobs; move people and goods safely; revitalize communities that have been left behind; tackle the climate crisis, and enable our country to compete and win in the global economy. I hope will you [this grammar error was in the actual response] continue to share your views and to follow our work. -Secretary Pete

If the DoT ever decides to explain why Buttigieg felt the need to photograph a young female reporter, we will update the story. Until then, there will continue to be silence from Pete Buttigieg and his people.