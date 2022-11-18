Jenna Bush: I Don’t Wear Underwear

In case you missed it this week, Jenna Bush revealed that she never wears underwear.

Never.

Bush, the 40-year-old (damn, now I’m feeling old) daughter of President George W. Bush, was outed by her Today co-host Hoda Kotb who told the world that Jenna loves going commando. During Wednesday’s show, Kotb told the audience that Bush “never wears underwear” and her cheeky co-host didn’t even begin to deny these allegations.

Jenna Bush, 40, made the big revelation that she doesn’t wear underwear. “I also think you don’t have to pack as much. There’s a lot of pros to it!” she told ‘Today’ co-host Hoda Kotb. / Getty Images

“I think it makes a more pretty silhouette!” Bush told Kotb. “I also think you don’t have to pack as much. There’s a lot of pros to it!”

Dayum, girlfriend!

Bush seemed to be caught off-guard that her broadcasting partner would drop such a nugget without maybe giving her a heads up.

“You promised me you wouldn’t do this! There’s a lot of people here!” the former first daughter told Kotb, later joking, “I’m sure my mom has never been more proud.”

Jenna Bush isn’t wearing underwear in this photo. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

As for Jenna’s twin sister, Barbara, it appears she got the quiet gene. She has a locked Instagram account with 2,000 followers and got married in 2018 with just 20 people in attendance. Barbara got real crazy at her reception and allowed 100 people to show up.

Meanwhile, the crazy twin with 1.3 million Instagram followers was going commando at thousands of events over the last few years as she started to build her TV career into what’s now a Today Show empire.

That’s how you gain even more fans. Good for her. She likes what she likes and goes with it.

We need more of that in society.