Jenna Berman Crushes Guess Test Shoot, Paige VanZant Is Ready For Christmas & Pay To Loot

The Heisman Trophy was handed out last night

Let me start today off by saying I’ve had about all of the Christmas cheer I can handle this weekend. On Friday night, it was off to a church nearby for a preschool Christmas concert that was all you can imagine a concert put on by a bunch of 3 and 4-year-olds.

Then, last night, we walked to the end of the street as the neighborhood Christmas parade, complete with Santa riding in a fire truck, snaked its way through a few of the main streets.

Look I’m not complaining at all, both events were well worth the price of admission. What I am doing is saying that I’m good with the concerts and parades until next year. Lucky me we have an appointment next week to meet Santa.

Now that we got that out of the way let’s take a look at the transfer portal heavy Heisman group this year. The top three were all transfer portal quarterbacks with LSU’s Jayden Daniels taking home the trophy and an obligation to appear in all of those Heisman House commercials for the rest of his life.

Winning the Heisman is cool and all, but Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix, and Marvin Harrison Jr. – who finished in that order behind Daniels – dodged a bullet.

Hanging out with some of the old Heisman winners is probably fun, but I’m not sure it’s worth it if you have to put up with Robert Griffin III every year. Maybe that’s just me.

The Army-Navy game is a scene

What the Army-Navy game lacks in passing yards and points, it more than makes up for with everything else that surrounds the game. What a scene.

Army won the game 17-11, but needed a goal line stand with seconds left on the clock to hold on. It was man versus man for a chance to tie the game or maybe even go for two and the win?

We’ll never know. Army stopped Navy to keep the score 17-9 and took over on downs.

Army then ran the old run the clock out and take the safety play as time ticked off the clock. It made the score 17-11 ensuring that the game hit the over, for the second straight year.

Who doesn’t love a good old fashioned low scoring game of football? What a perfect way to fill the void before Bowl Season arrives followed by the College Football Playoff.

Pay to loot

The fashion label Pyer Moss is celebrating its 10-year anniversary by inviting customers to pay to loot one of their stores. The video announcing “The Loot-Out” starts off by asking, “Have you ever wanted to feel like a real-life criminal? This is your chance.”

They’re selling $100 and $300 “experiences.” The video continues, “The Loot-Out draws inspiration from the luxury fashion industry’s global decline, the burgeoning dupe culture, and the recent looting sprees across America.”

“This innovative sales event offers a unique and exhilarating shopping experience. Attendees will have the chance to grab as much as they can physically wear out the door within a time limit of either 1 or 5 minutes. The one-minute experience is priced at $100, while the more extended five-minute opportunity costs $300.”

The clip adds that “haters and police are not welcomed” at the event.

Good luck with that. It seems like a wonderful idea. But now it’s time to turn our attention once again to the most controversial topic to hit Sunday Screencaps – the great “big inflated butts” and “fake breasts” debate.

Last Sunday we got absolutely nowhere. The community was split and I put out a last call for those wanting to weigh-in to do so or forever hold their peace.

I’m happy to report that those who did reach out, a big thank you to them by the way, were overwhelmingly in favor of me staying the course and that’s exactly what I intend to do.

For anything that comes up, don’t hesitate to reach out sean.joseph@outkick.com. We’ll get to the bottom of it. Here’s what I received following last Sunday’s Screencaps.

Screencaps

• Chris B from parts unknown wrote:

I have a few Warren Zeiders songs in my phone and his version of the anthem was right on his brand. I liked it. To each their own!

Similarly, don’t change the pics you post. People will complain about anything / everything. Variety is the spice of life.

Happy Sunday

Chris B

Real or fake

• Michael J from parts unknown wrote:

Sean,

Here’s all I will say about fake boobs and real boobs. They’re both real on the outside and that’s all that matters to me.

Michael J

IG models

• Bill L from parts unknown wrote:

You’re doing a great job with the models you select. Katy Elise Henry especially. Natural is better than over enhanced but we all have different opinions. If you don’t like what you’re seeing, just scroll past. Cheers!

BL

There you have it. Issue, or should I say non-issue, resolved. I’m happy we can put that behind us. Here’s another palate cleanser or perhaps the next debate.

Enjoy a Taylor Swift Christmas Light Show. Have a great week, go do some scrolling, and I’ll see everyone next Sunday.

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :

