Jena Sims Shares Behind The Scenes Look At Her SI Swimsuit Audition Video

Months ago Jena Sims announced that she was going after her dream job. That dream job is to be a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie. She’s still waiting for that call.

“My name is Jena Sims and I’m a firm believer of going after what you want,” she said in the TikTok video announcing her desire to become a rookie. “In fact, I slid into my now-husband’s DMs. That’s why I’m submitting for my dream job Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie.”

The bikini model and golf WAG is still chasing that dream. This week Jena shared a behind the scenes look at her SI Swimsuit audition.

Behind the scenes look as Jena Sims’ SI Swimsuit audition video (Image Credit: Jena Sims/Instagram Story)

She sported one of her own bikinis from her swim line with OneOne Swimwear for the photo shoot which took place at the Tampa Palms Golf and Country Club. She joked that she was “having zero fun shooting [her] SI Swimsuit video.”

Luckily Jena’s husband, Brooks Koepka, let her borrow the putter he used when he won his first PGA Tour event. The photo shoot was on a golf course after all. She couldn’t go out there in just a bikini. That would be ridiculous.

Jena Sims Is Getting The Stiff Arm From SI Swimsuit

SI Swimsuit is really playing hard to get here. They have a bikini model, with her own swim line, practically begging to get a shot at making an appearance in their magazine.

Strange, you would think she would be a slam dunk. Maybe it’s a lottery thing and only a matter of time before Jena’s number gets pulled.

If their hang up with her is at all booty-related she has that covered as well. She shared, along with her behind the scenes looks, a message from a childhood friend confirming that she hasn’t been enhanced at all in that area.

It’s good to know and it’s another checkmark in the column of reasons to have her dream of being an SI Swimsuit rookie become a reality.