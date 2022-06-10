Brooks Koepka’s Wife Jena Sims Enters SI Swimsuit Tryouts

You’ve seen her in a bikini approximately 5,000 times, but you’ve never seen Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. That could change in 2023 as Sims has officially announced her bikini candidacy.

In a TikTok video, Sims, 33, had simple reasoning for entering the tryouts. “Your dreams don’t chase you back! Submitting for my dream job,” she wrote on the video caption.

Because you can’t make it into the SI swim issue these days without having a platform, Sims made it clear that she’s not just doing this for herself. This is about more than just one model’s career ambition.

“I’m a former pageant winner myself, but losing a pageant absolutely sucks. But in the grand scheme of things, there are kids that feel like they are losing at everything, and that’s exactly why I created the Pageant of Hope,” Sims said of her nonprofit project that will be attached to her tryout resume.

With 257k Instagram followers and a huge platform as the new wife of a top PGA player, Sims is about as much of a shoo-in candidate as they come these days. Add in the platform that will more than satisfy the woke SI swim management and you can go ahead and pencil in Jena.

In the TikTok comments there were plenty of “YASS queen” comments and support amongst current and former SI swimsuit models. Jared Goff’s giriflriend Christen Harper, who made her official debut in the 2022 issue, dropped a “Yes Jenna!!!!!!!!! Love this” comment while SI model Kristen Louelle added, “Let’s go babygirl!!!!!”

Jena’s in. There’s too much public pressure to rip her heart out at this point and she hasn’t even done a test shoot that I know of.