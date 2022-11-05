Jena Sims Put On A One-Woman Bikini Show

Jena Sims is back doing what she does best. That’s anything bikini-related. After her husband Brooks Koepka wrapped up the LIV Golf season and the nonstop partying came to an end for the inaugural year, it was time for her to get back to doing her thing.

A proud Jena took to her Instagram account on Thursday with a new video. Not just any video … a video she put together showing off her entire swim line with OneOne Swimwear. As you might have come to expect, she served as the model for the brightly colored swimwear.

Jena showing off her OneOne Swimwear line (Image Credit Jena Sims/Instagram)

The short clip quickly scrolls through all of Jena’s different looks for OneOne, as many as 25. Saucy Santana’s “Booty” can be heard as the lineup of mostly bikinis are modeled for her the camera.

It’s quite the video and quite the lineup of bikinis rolled out by the 33-year-old model. Over 150,000 views and thousands of likes can’t be wrong.

It’s Back To “Jena Sims In A Bikini” Season

The launch of Jena’s swimwear line as well as Brooks’ decision to jump from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf have worked out nicely for the two of them. Just a couple more wins for the two who had a summer filled with victories, including tying the knot.

With the offseason here it’s time to take a few months off, sit back and relax, maybe do a little vacationing before picking the LIV party back up early next year. There will, of course, be plenty of time built into the offseason schedule to model bikinis.

It’s the Koepka’s world and we’re all lucky enough to be living in it. Expect plenty more wins from these two as we roll into 2023.