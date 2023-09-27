Jena Sims Is Dialed In For The Ryder Cup

Videos by OutKick

With Paulina Gretzky out of the Ryder Cup picture and a rather reserved list of wives making the trip to Italy to cheer on the USA, it appears Jena Sims (Brooks Koepka’s wife) will be responsible for providing the content over the weekend.

The Instagram legend, who gave birth this summer, wasted no time Tuesday when she fired up Instagram Story to do multiple outfit changes and show her fans what it’s like on the ground in Italy where the Americans will be attempting to win the Ryder Cup for the first time on European soil since 1993.

Jena, rally the troops.

That LIV money being put to WORK pic.twitter.com/bQE3HlaFpq — Trust Fund Terry (@trustfundterry) September 27, 2023

Tuesday, the wives went out for a stroll around Rome where Jena wore a dress that clearly had the PGA Tour wives and girlfriends chatting on their snooty group chat boards that Jena isn’t allowed on since she’s a LIV wife.

Game on, ladies.

Then it was back to the hotel for another outfit change because when you’re at the Ryder Cup there are team dinners because this is a team event and everyone is expected to work as a team.

Jena immediately hopped into something revealing, did her thing on date night straight out of a Bachelor episode and then it was back to the five-star hotel for some rest.

Today, Jena and the wives hit up the Vatican, did some shopping around Rome, went to museums and then it was time for yet another cocktail party and dinner with the team.

You guessed it, Jena went right back to another revealing outfit and that PGA Tour wives group chat isn’t going to like this one.

Tonight, the team is doing some event at the Spanish Steps and then drinking, dancing, laughing, cranking out Instagram content and enjoying this moment in time when the group is filthy rich because of their prowess on a golf course.

And Jena’s leading the charge as she always has and proves yet again why she’s one of the all-time favorites here at OutKick.

Jena Sims: Legend.