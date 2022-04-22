Jena Sims’ Bachelorette ‘Single Flamingle’ Weekend Officially Tees Off In Aruba

While her old vacation friend Paulina Gretzky is off getting married this weekend to Dustin Johnson, Jena Sims is in Aruba for her own bachelorette party to celebrate her upcoming marriage to golfer Brooks Koepka.

Sims and her girlfriends took a private jet to Aruba where they’re holding what’s being called Jena’s final ‘Single Flamingle’ where the ladies do things like lay by the pool, drink cocktails and then hold a rainbow night where each lady dresses up in a different color.

In other words, it’s your typical bachelorette party where the ladies let out big WOOOOOOOOs over the littlest thing and do their best to make it the best trip ever for the bride-to-be.

Let’s get to the action:

As you can see here, the ladies are celebrating the arrival of their transportation, a beautiful private jet without the TSA lines. This is the obligatory photo that all private jet bachelorette parties take these days to lead off their bachelorette coverage.

Next up is the “the I’ve been working my ass off at the gym and I’m about to show off this ass on social media all weekend long” photo.

via Jena Sims Instagram Story

Here we have one of many WOOOOOOOOOOOO photos from the weekend. This is also known as a “Shots, bitches!” photo where someone gets the bright idea to bust out the tequila.

via Jena Sims Instagram Story

This is a simple scene-setting photo to remind everyone how much money Brooks has made on the PGA Tour. Gotta respect it.

via Jena Sims Instagram Story

Unlimited cocktails? Don’t mind if I do.

via Jena Sims Instagram Story

Rainbow night! Do the ladies draft colors like guys drafting fantasy football teams?

via Jena Sims Instagram Story

One rouge spark can leave a mark that could ruin a bachelorette party. This resort needs to take better precautions.

via Jena Sims Instagram Story

It’s just going to be one of those weekends. Got my girls in Aruba. Brooks is still one of the top golfers in the world. Life is looking great.

Cheers, bitches!