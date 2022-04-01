Jen Psaki Is Great for MSNBC

Those spats with Peter Doocy have paid off.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki plans to leave the White House for a job at MSNBC this spring.

“She’s told some senior officials at the White House about her departure and her plans to join MSNBC,” Axios reports Friday.

At first, Psaki will host an MSNBC show on the Peacock streaming service and contribute to the network’s linear programming.

CNN and CBS also wanted to sign Psaki after meeting with her talent agent, Jay Sures from UTA. Though as we argued, MSNBC was always the most likely option.

Psaki craves stardom. She’s enamored with attention. She wants to sit on a TV set and demand the room like it’s a press briefing. We aren’t knocking her for this, some people are just enthralled with themselves.

CBS News didn’t have the resources to make Psaki a star. At best, Psaki would’ve appeared on the stuffy CBS morning show, which is better than Today but is still a brutal morning presentation.

Perhaps Psaki would’ve picked CNN had Jeff Zucker not resigned. Under new management, CNN plans to pivot away from liberal opining and restore its credibility. Therefore, CNN wasn’t a good fit for a dishonest broker like Psaki.

Meanwhile, MSNBC won’t ask Psaki to tell the truth or hold herself accountable. It’s an ideal fit.

Best of all, MSNBC will allow Psaki to continue deceiving Americans about gas prices:

PSAKI: “The increase [in gas prices]…is the direct result of the invasion of Ukraine" Gas prices rose $1.14 from Biden's inauguration to the day Putin invaded. pic.twitter.com/r9cRGgwn0A — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 7, 2022

Psaki has promise in the television space. She’s loyal to those above her, hypocritical, charming, moody and entitled. Those are must-have qualities in television.

She also provides the name recognition that MSNBC lacks. The network only has three “talents” with any sort of notoriety, none of whom are building blocks for the future.

Rachel Maddow plans to terminate her weekly primetime program in the coming months, Joy Reid is racist and homophobic, and Joe Scarborough is a white man. MSNBC doesn’t like white men — you can’t blame them there.

So expect MSNBC to make Psaki a top priority, maybe by putting her front and center on the coverage of the 2022 midterms. We can only hope.

Good move for both sides.