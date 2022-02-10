Jemele Hill Signs With CNN Streaming Service

Videos by OutKick

Jemele Hill and her unpleasant sidekick Cari Champion have agreed to a deal with CNN to host an upcoming program on CNN+.

CNN announced the move on Thursday, claiming that Hill and Champion’s show will focus on “the biggest stories in sports, entertainment, politics, and culture.”

Jemele Hill — who called Trump a white supremacist & said "the country simply loves white supremacy" following 2021 GOP wins in Virginia that included the election of the first Black woman (Winsome Sears) as Lt. Gov — has been hired by CNN+. This is as on-brand as it gets… — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 10, 2022

In other words, Hill and Champion will call other people racist and call themselves victims. Of course, they will. That’s what Hill and Champion do.

For those unfamiliar with Champion, she’s not as openly racist as Hill but is every bit as vile. At ESPN, Champion had a reputation for treating producers poorly. Champion anchored First Take with Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith from 2012 to 2015, before an unsuccessful transition to SportsCenter.

Hill and Champion previously hosted Cari and Jemele (Won’t) Stick to Sports on VICE TV, a program that often failed to rank on cable ratings charts.

Luckily, CNN+’s ratings won’t be public. Meaning, we won’t know how many people tune in to watch this filth. Hundreds, possibly, but we’ll never know for sure.

CNN likes to claim that it doesn’t have a political bent like competitors Fox News and MSNBC. However, in addition to Hill and Champion, the network has recently signed conspiratorial leftist Rex Chapman, and it airs far-Left commentary for hours on a nightly basis. CNN even made Rachel Maddow, the industry’s most prominent liberal pundit, a $20 million offer in 2021. At this point, CNN can now no longer claim to be anything more than an MSNBC wannabe.

“The CNN family is a perfect partner for us because they understand our chemistry and appreciate that our boldness is our strength,” said Hill.

We couldn’t agree more. Jemele Hill and Cari Champion belong with CNN.