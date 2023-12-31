Jemele Hill: Black People Are Allowed To Call White People ‘Thugs;’ But Not Vice-Versa

Videos by OutKick

ESPN analyst Ryan Clark used the word “thug” to describe Sean Payton‘s decision to bench quarterback Russell Wilson this week.

“Sean Payton has behaved as a thug since he became the coach of the Denver Broncos,” Clark said on ESPN Wednesday.

According to Jemele Hill, Clark is allowed to call Payton a “thug.” Her reason: Clark is black and Payton is white.

She elaborated on X:

“White people calling Black people thugs has a completely different connotation — depending on context,” says Hill.

“There are words and phrases that women can use with each other that men cannot use on us. Hope your brain doesn’t explode.”

First, her analogy doesn’t support her case. She likens Clark’s comment to a woman calling another woman a derogatory term, like, say, “bitch.”

Indeed, people of the same race or gender sometimes playfully use derogatory terms to describe each other.

For example, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, a white man, jokingly referred to Joe Flacco as a “cracker” earlier this week.

But, see, Hill isn’t dismissing the use of black-on-black or white-on-white insults. She instead argues that black people are allowed to call white people “thugs,” but white people are not allowed to call black people “thugs.”

And that is a loser argument.

Anytime you argue that one group can use a specific insult toward another — and Clark was insulting Payton — but the other group cannot use the specific insult back, your argument is a loser.

Specifically, in this case. The word “thug” is no more offensive to black people than it is to white people.

Merriam-Webster dictionary describes a “thug” as “a violent, brutal person who is often a member of an organized gang.”

The dictionary uses the following example: A Mob boss regularly sent his thugs after people who were slow to pay their debts.

The mob is historically white. Thus, calling a white person a “thug” is just as much a reference to the mob as calling a black person a “thug” is a reference to whichever group Hill suggests it’s a reference.

Is Ryan Clark implying on ESPN that Sean Payton is in the mob? Or that he runs the Broncos like a big bad mafioso?

If so, that would be pretty offensive — no?

Jemele Hill

Also, if the word “thug” is so hurtful to black people, as Hill claims, why would she openly excuse black people using the same hurtful word toward other people?

Think about it. When you find the answer, let us know. It won’t take you long.

Ultimately, campaigning for the segregation of insults is not racial progress. It’s a form of racial regression.

When you limit the words a certain race can use, people of the race become easier to cancel.

Perhaps that is Jemele Hill’s intent: to encourage employers to hold white and black people to different standards, in favor of the latter.

In the end, if you build an entire career out around defending people of one race and bashing people of another race you will eventually become an unbearable, moronic weasel.

Jemele Hill is officially an unbearable, moronic weasel.