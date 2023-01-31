Jeffree Star & ‘NFL Boo’ Are The Talk Of The Internet As Investigators Try To Name Mystery Man

Videos by OutKick

Who is the NFL mystery man spending quality time with social media makeup influencer Jeffree Star?

That’s the big drama this week, according to the social media investigators who have been trying to solve the mystery of the six-foot-six NFL guy who reportedly “plays perfect in the bedroom,” according to Star.

Makeup mogul Jeffree Star, 37, says he’s dating a six-foot-six NFL player whose team didn’t make it to the Super Bowl. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

All hell broke loose over the weekend as Star, 37, claimed to be on a private jet bound for Wyoming with his “#NFL boo” to spend time at Star’s residence in Casper. And because Star is super, duper famous and the NFL is super, duper famous, especially this time of year as we head into the Super Bowl, the world’s collided into one flaming ball of energy.

The minute you take a gay man (Jeffree’s words) and mix in an NFL boo is the minute you have major drama.

Goodbye LA, time to spend time with my #NFL boo in Wyoming 🏈 pic.twitter.com/wgOuPP4GZy — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 27, 2023

Now, keep in mind we could be playing right into Star’s hands here with the Super Bowl coming up. This social media influencer is a big deal with a real job and an Internet history going back to the days of MySpace. We’re talking an influencer with 16 million YouTube subscribers. 14 million Instagram followers. 6.4 million Twitter followers. 4 million TikTok followers.

Are we about to get some sort of big makeup or fashion commercial release? Is this all some sort of marketing scheme thought up by some junior-level marketing rep trying to make a big splash in the biz?

His team didn’t make it to the #SuperBowl but he’s 6’6 and plays perfect in the bedroom 🧡 pic.twitter.com/fNKUY4MHi0 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 30, 2023

Right now we don’t know (guys, I really don’t care about this stuff, but the Internet goes CRAZY over crap like this….business is business, folks) what the ulterior motive is.

But…Louis Vuitton is being worn in Star’s latest clue packet. Is this for a Louis commercial? OMG, stay tuned! And look at the gun on the counter…WTF COULD IT ALL MEAN…I”M ON THE EDGE OF MY SEAT OVER HERE!

And why is that dog sleeping in the shower?

The gun! / Jeffree Star Instagram

There’s one name being floated around that you can remove from the list — Ethan Pocic.

Pocic’s wife took to Instagram to clear her husband’s name. The Cleveland Browns center IS NOT hooking up with Jeffree Star in Casper, Wyoming, according to Heather Pocic.

“Since apparently my husband name is on this list of guesses I’ll go ahead and let y’all know Ethan Pocic is married with children! And has been a with us the entire off season! But I’m here in the comment section to see who these FBI agents think the player is!🤣😂🤣🤔🤔,” Heather wrote Monday night on Star’s page.

It didn’t take long before Star supporters told Heather it doesn’t mean anything that Ethan is married.

“I agree with that statement 100%! But the fact he’s my husband and been with me everyday this offseason imma go ahead and say it’s not him 🤣,” Heather shot back.

Investigators further believe it cannot be Carl Nassib, who became the first active gay NFL guy in 2021, because he’s dating Olympic swimmer Soren Dahl.

There you go. That’s the intelligence we have at this time. Enjoy sleuthing and trying to create a breakthrough in this case while you should be working.

OMG…another clue…the NFL guy can cook and chill! That should narrow your searches!