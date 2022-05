Jeff Gladney, cornerback for the Arizona Cardinals, died in a car accident on early Monday morning. He had recently been traded from the Minnesota Vikings to the Cardinals.

UPDATE: the NFL has tweeted its condolences:

The NFL family mourns the tragic loss of Jeff Gladney and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FgN5T62q3I — NFL (@NFL) May 30, 2022

UPDATE: the Cardinals have issued a statement:

“We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.”

This story is breaking. Check back to OutKick for further developments.