Jeff Fisher Finally Tastes USFL Victory, Picks Up First Win In Five Years

Jeff Fisher made a name for himself in the NFL, taking the Tennessee Titans to the Super Bowl in 1999, when they lost one of the most exciting main events in history to the Los Angeles Rams.

He later went on to coach the Rams, of course. Things didn’t go nearly as well there, which leads us to his current position.

And finally, Fisher has tasted victory as coach of the USFL’s Michigan Panthers, courtesy of a 24-0 win over the Pittsburgh Maulers on Sunday.

Actually, that just also happened top be Fisher’s first win in more than five years. And even that one wasn’t pretty. It happened in November 2016, when the Rams slogged their way to a 9-6 win over the New York Jets.

No matter, Fisher has broken that streak, as the Panthers improved to 1-2, largely thanks to running back Reggie Corbin’s 133 yards on 20 carries. As for the quarterback spot, Fisher continues to use both former first-round NFL draft pick Paxton Lynch and Shea Patterson.

As an interesting aside, Fisher went 173-165-1 overall in the NFL, and his 165 losses tie him with the late Dan Reeves for most in league history.

But so far, he’s not tied for any such record in the USFL. After all, thanks to Sunday’s win by Fisher and the Panthers, the Maulers are 0-3.