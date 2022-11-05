Jeff Bezos, Jay-Z Making Combined Bid To Buy Washington Commanders: Report

Recently, news broke that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and entertainment industry mogul Jay-Z could partner up to bid on the Washington Commanders.

Now, a new report from the “New York Post” has essentially confirmed their intentions.

According to the Post, a source confirmed that Bezos and Jay-Z will officially submit their bid in January.

This comes just a few days after Snyder hired Bank of America to explore a sale of the team.

Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is looking to add an NFL team to his portfolio as he will partner with Jay-Z to bid on the Washington Commanders. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

NFL ownership would be an entirely new arena for both men, although they do have some professional sports connections.

Jay-Z founded the entertainment company Roc Nation, which has a sports division. Amazon, meanwhile, just recently started broadcasting Thursday night football. Though, that hasn’t been the best for the NFL’s TV ratings.

Combined with Bezos’ nearly unmatched deep pockets, it’s sure to be an attractive group for the league. According to Forbes, Bezos ranks as the fourth-richest person in the world.

Washington Commanders won’t come cheap to Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z.

Bezos will almost certainly need to dip into a significant chunk of his wealth to win the upcoming bidding war.

The Commanders are valued at $5.6 billion, according to Forbes, which would set a new record for sale of a sports franchise.

NFL teams are one of the world’s rarest assets, and as a result, there are already at least five interested parties.

But few will be able to match the combination of star power and financial might that Bezos and Jay-Z bring to the table.

If they do win the bidding, they’ll take over a team with just two postseason appearances since 2012. Not to mention an aging, widely despised stadium.

The process will take time to play out, but Bezos and Jay-Z have to be the early favorites to take over in D.C.