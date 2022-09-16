Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Cheers On Tony Gonzalez, Her Baby Daddy, During His Amazon Debut

Let the story of Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and Tony Gonzalez serve as a lesson to those of you who have trouble with nasty breakups. Your ex might one day hook up with one of the richest people on the planet and you might use that connection to land an awesome job working for the rich dude.

There was Lauren last night in Kansas City cheering on her baby daddy Tony Gonzalez (the couple share a 21-year-old son, Nikko) as he made his television debut as a studio analyst for Sanchez’s boyfriend Flex Bezos’ new Thursday Night Football property that is paying the NFL $1 billion a year for 10 years.

The relationship is so good between Sanchez, who worked as a journalist before hooking up with Bezos, and Gonzalez these days that they’re known to go on double dates with their current partners — Gonzalez is married to actress October Gonzalez — and it’s all one big happy family.

“That was fun,” Sanchez, who appeared to be working on some seltzers, said after the Chiefs beat the Chargers 27-24.

You’re damn right it was fun. The crowd was going crazy for Bezos like he was a great hero of our time. Throw in chiseled Chiefs legend Gonzalez, 46, handling his TV duties like the consummate professional that he is and you have a big win for Flex as he looks to transform the sports content business and bury the competition.

What’s Bezos’ 10-year plan with his new baby?

New York Post media columnist Andrew Marchand reported this week that the goal is clear. Amazon wants more subscribers who will pay $139 a year to have a Prime membership, which is needed to watch the Thursday games, and that will ultimately lead to consumers buying more goods, consuming games with Amazon advertising and whatever else Flex’s algorithm figures out you need to experience in order to suck more money from your wallet.

One thing is clear, Thursday night set an all-time streaming record for viewers.

Amazon reportedly promised 12.5 million viewers to advertisers. Marchand reports rival networks believe that number will be around 7 or 8 million.

At the end of the day, it’s easy to see why Lauren, Jeff, Tony, and Nikko were all smiles last night in Kansas City. You’re looking at a massive moment in the history of broadcasting.

Think about that the next time you’re fighting with an ex. Figure it out.

And then all of you can laugh all the way to the bank.