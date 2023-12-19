Jeff Bezos’ Fiancée Lauren Sanchez Turns 54, Parties Her Ass Off Like A Billionaire Should

Videos by OutKick

The more I think about it, the more I like Jeff Bezos’ future wife Lauren Sanchez.

Over the last 36 hours, I’ve watched how Lauren has conducted her 54th birthday weekend/week (who the hell knows how long she’s been celebrating…suburban women on Facebook will celebrate for an entire month and people don’t even blink) and Lauren just keeps growing on me.

Perhaps it’s because even though she’s marrying a guy worth $172 BILLION she still hangs with her friends she knew before she was a billionaire. Perhaps it’s because Lauren, who is also NFL legend Tony Gonzalez’s baby mama, isn’t constantly bashing us commoners over the head with how she’s saving the world while riding around the world in Jeff’s superyacht.

She’s living like a wholesome billionaire and it’s refreshing.

In a weird way, it feels like you could run into Jeff and Lauren at a strip mall Buffalo Wild Wings and the two of them would be splitting an order of Buffalo chicken dip and sucking down vodka Red Bulls. The next night they could be on a red carpet yucking it up with the Kardashians.

Wholesome.

Jeff & Lauren enjoying life on their half-billion-dollar yacht earlier this year. COBRA-DUNES / BACKGRID USA

According to Page Six spies, Sanchez spent the weekend in St. Barts with friends where she was dancing on tables at some bar while all sorts of big-name and no-name friends.

“Everyone was letting their hair down. Lauren Sánchez got up on a table and danced,” a well-placed source told the outlet. “It seemed like they were celebrating someone’s birthday.”

Hell yeah, she was.

It’s better to have Lauren, who is a helicopter pilot, dancing on tables than blowing her money by hiring people to glue their hands to highways to block traffic.

Party your ass off, honey.

Mix in building a new school in some impoverished third-world country here and there, fund some water project in Africa once a year, send the private jet to get your friends a few times a year to party on the yacht and just live life.

It’s easy to hate the rich. I’m going to Do Hard Things and go just the opposite direction. I’m joining Team Lauren and Bad Boy Jeff.