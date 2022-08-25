Jeanie Buss Snubs Russell Westbrook In Interview About Upcoming Lakers Season

It appears Russell Westbrook is not in good graces with Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss. In fact, it’s not entirely clear if Buss knows Westbrook is still a member of the Lakers.

Buss recently spoke with GQ and in the long-form piece well over 2,500 words long, the name Russell Westbrook was never mentioned. Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and even Kendrick Nunn were talked about by Buss while looking toward the future of the franchise, but not Westbrook.

“We want to see Anthony Davis stay on the floor and be healthy the whole season. When you have Anthony and LeBron [James], there’s a lot of great things that can happen. But you have to have a supporting cast of players that can fill roles and also stay injury-free,” Buss said in part.

“We have Kendrick Nunn coming back after missing last season, and a lot of young players. I can name names, but until we see how they play there really isn’t, we have to give Darvin Ham all of the time and resources he needs to put the team together to see how they move forward.”

Not only did Buss completely disregard Westbrook’s existence, it doesn’t take too much reading between the lines to suggest she may also be trying to send a message to the guard.

As things stand right now, Westbrook will be on the Lakers’ roster to start the season. While Buss and the Lakers may be shopping the 33-year-old, finding a team to take on his $47 million cap-hit, or even a fraction of it, is going to be tough business.

Westbrook and the Lakers are coming off of one of the most embarrassing seasons in NBA history as they didn’t even punch their ticket to the play-in tournament finishing 11th in the West.