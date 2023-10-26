Jean-Claude Van Damme Ashamed Of His Appearance On ‘Friends’ And Not Just Because It Was ‘Friends’

Videos by OutKick

Actor and action movie icon Jean-Claude Van Damme has done a lot in his career and that includes a guest appearance on an episode of Friends.

However, the Belgian actor (did you know he was Belgian? I had no clue. I thought he was French until this morning) said he’s embarrassed by the guest spot.

And believe it or not, it’s not just because it was an episode of Friends.

Van Damme played himself in the episode titled “The One After the Super Bowl: Part 2.” In the 1998 episode, Courtney Cox’s Monica and Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel had crushes on him.

There are certainly worse ways to spend an afternoon than that.

However, Van Damme said he looks back on it now and feels shame. And this is coming from the guy who beat up the Pittsburgh Penguins mascot in a movie one time.

“My acting is so bad. I look so like a ham. Like, ‘Hey, girls.’ […] It’s like, I’m ashamed of myself,” he told The New York Post. “So then I was on the set, and those girls, they go and they kiss me and they kiss me on the lips. I didn’t know what to do, how to do… It was strange. They were very nice.”

Oddly enough, he said he wasn’t even familiar with the show at the time, which is wild because it was well into its run. By that point, half the women in America had Rachel haircuts while half the fellas were all dropping Joey’s “How you doin’?” if given half a chance.

By the way, that might be the lamest TV catchphrase save for Chachi saying “waa, waa, waa” on Happy Days.

*Shudders*

“I didn’t know much about the show. So when I go to the show, I see those two beautiful girls and they say this is the hottest show right now in the world. So I was very glad,” Van Damme said. “And my agent said, ‘You have to do an episode with them.'”

He shouldn’t feel too bad. A lot of people guested on Friends over the years, from Tom Selleck to the guy who played Jim Craig in the movie Miracle. There’s not one instance where anyone says, “Remember their transcendent performance on that episode of Friends?”

All I’m saying is there’s no reason for Van Damme to be bumming.

It’s not like he feels like he messed up a cameo on a good show like Seinfeld or King of Queens.

