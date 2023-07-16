Videos by OutKick

Jayson Tatum wields more power than he may ever know. The 25-year-old hooper caused a lot of pain for one of his biggest fans after she simply could not contain her enthusiasm.

It was not Tatum’s fault, but the NBA star’s presence was responsible.

Drake performed at TD Garden on Wednesday as part of his worldwide ‘It’s All A Blur Tour.’ Every single seat in the home of the Celtics was sold out.

At one point during the evening, the Canadian superstar brought out his good friend, Jayson Tatum.

As could be expected, the Boston crowd went absolutely bonkers at the arrival of their city’s biggest star since Tom Brady. The four-time NBA All-Star sent the arena into a frenzy.

However, no fan went crazier than a young lady sitting in the 300s level. Video of her reaction was posted to TikTok a couple of days following the concert and it is a sight to behold.

Jason Tatum sent her over the edge.

The woman started to jump up and down once Jayson Tatum got up on stage and shrieked his name with full enthusiasm. And then disaster struck.

Somehow, during her animated meltdown, the woman took a tumble. The excitement took hold of her body and sent her flying — face-first — over the seat in front of where she was standing, all of the way down multiple stairs.

And it wasn’t just a small little trip and fall. She face-planted hard and just continued to slide.

Unfortunately, there is no part two. However, based on the fact that the video was posted online by one of her friends, the assumption is that the woman is okay. Perhaps she had a scratch or two. Perhaps her head was a bit sore on Thursday morning and she didn’t make it to work.

Whatever happened after the fall, the woman will not soon forget the time that Jayson Tatum came out to party on-stage with Drake in Boston. What a night! What a video!