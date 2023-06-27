Videos by OutKick

Jaylen Waddle is one of the most important players in the NFL whose role seems to fly under the radar. With Tyreek Hill getting most of the attention on Miami’s offense, the third-year receiver has the opportunity to feast on mismatches on the second level.

Waddle has had 1,000+ yard seasons in each of his first two years in the league and is poised to be equally as crucial for the Dolphins this fall as Mike McDaniel’s team hopes to take the next step in the AFC East and beyond. There is a lot of excitement around the group in South Beach, especially if Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy.

With Mike Gesicki leaving the offense, Waddle is primed for more targets, which should have a direct correlation to an increase in yards and touchdowns. A huge third year could be in store for the former Alabama standout.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 11: Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates after scoring a touchdown reception in the second quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Although Waddle is best known as a burner on the outside, with the ability to make someone miss in a phone booth, he has worked hard in the offseason to beef up. The 24-year-old put some muscle before OTAs, but wouldn’t disclose just how much.

I can’t tell you that. You see me run somebody over, then you’ll know. — Jaylen Waddle at OTAs

Waddle was listed at 5-foot-10, 182 pounds last season. It sounds like he could weigh-in closer to 190 on the official 2023 roster.

If Waddle is able to blow by defensive backs and run over safeties come September, he’s going to be a menace. But did his added weight slow him down? Nope.

Jaylen Waddle is twitchy!

Waddle got some work in with notable wide receiver trainer Delfonte Diamond over the weekend and looked as shifty as ever. The routes were crisp and his burst on the break is ridiculous.

Waddle’s footwork is among the best in the league.

If Waddle can surpass the 1,000-yard mark again this fall, he would be the first wide receiver in Miami Dolphins history with three-consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Jarvis Landry came close in 2017, but finished just 13 yards short.

Waddle could make history and looks poised to do so!