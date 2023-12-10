Jayden Daniels Wins Heisman, And That’s No Surprise To Herm Edwards – His Coach From His Days At Arizona State

Videos by OutKick

Without the NCAA Transfer Portal and Name, Image & Likeness, quarterback Jayden Daniels may have remained at Arizona State.

But he likely would not have won the Heisman Trophy, which he did Saturday night at the Lincoln Center in New York City as an LSU Tiger.

Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy Saturday night. He is the third LSU player in history to do so after quarterback Joe Burrow in 2019 and running back Billy Cannon in 1959. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A senior from San Bernardino who played from 2019 to 2021 at Arizona State for coach Herm Edwards. He became a star the last two seasons at LSU. Daniels beat Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with 503 first place votes to 292. Daniels garnered 2,029 total points to 1,070 by Penix. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix finished third with 51 first place votes and 885 total points. Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was a distant fourth.

“I look forward to seeing you guys on Sundays,” Daniels said to Penix and Nix at the podium after receiving the award. “I want to thank my offensive line for getting me here in one piece. I know I scrambled a lot.”

Edwards did not predict Daniels as the winner back in his Arizona State days, but he knew he had a great chance.

“I’m not saying I knew he would win the Heisman, but I knew he was an elite quarterback when I had him,” Edwards told OutKick on Friday night.

Daniels started for three seasons at Arizona State for Edwards. He was fired during the 2022 season without Daniels.

Former Arizona State Coach Herm Edwards Saw It Coming

“You could tell right away he was gifted,” Edwards said. “In a league like the SEC and a program like LSU, you knew he was going to have a chance to be the very best. And he is. He is an accurate passer and a terrific runner as everyone has seen.”

Edwards naturally would have liked to keep Daniels after an 8-5 season (6-3 Pac-12) in 2021, but there was turmoil in the program. And Edwards was not on steady ground. Arizona State fired him after a 1-2 start in 2022. A former NFL head coach with the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs, Edwards has returned to analyst work at ESPN covering the NFL and college football.

Arizona State was not at the top of the line with NIL money and lost several other players to transfers with Daniels after the 2021 season.

Herm Edwards Knew LSU Would Be Better For Jayden Daniels

“Let’s just say his opportunities were better at LSU,” Edwards said. “He deserved it. He’s a great kid. I text with him every other week or so. Very happy for him.”

Daniels threw for 2,943 yards and 17 touchdowns with only 2 interceptions in 2019 when he was the first freshman starting quarterback in Arizona State history. The Sun Devils finished 8-5 and 4-4 that season. In just four games in the COVID 2020 season, Daniels threw for 701 yards and 5 touchdowns. In the 2021 season, he threw for 2,381 yards and 10 touchdowns with 10 interceptions while rushing for 710 yards.

At LSU, Daniels basically became a quarterback-tailback. He was the best dual-action quarterback in the nation in 2022 and ’23. He was the only 1,000-yard rushing quarterback in college football this season with 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns on 135 carries for an 8.4-yard average.

Daniels finished 2023 No. 1 in the nation in passing efficiency at 208.0. He completed 236 of 327 passes for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns with just 4 interceptions in 12 games for the 9-3 Tigers. Daniels also finished No. 1 in total offense (412.2 yards) and in points responsible for (302).

Jayden Daniels Expected To Be High 1st Round NFL Draft Pick

Daniels is not expected to play for LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa against Wisconsin (7-5) on Jan. 1 (Noon, ESPN2) as he will likely be preparing for the NFL Draft in April. Daniels has been projected to be selected in the top five or 10 of the draft’s first round.

“I’d take him high in the first round,” Edwards said. “He’s that good.”