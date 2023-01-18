2023 Heisman Trophy Odds Include A Few Surprising SEC QBs, Along With Drake Maye, Caleb Williams

The 2022 season has barely ended and we’re already looking ahead to the 2023 Heisman Trophy odds, thanks to a few sports books. Yes, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye lead the way, but SEC QBs Jayden Daniels and Joe Milton are getting some early Heisman love.

Yes, we don’t know how spring practice and the transfer portal will effect some of these odds, but these casinos will certainly take your money on a hunch you might have heading into the off-season. It’s obvious that North Carolina QB Drake Maye will receive a ton of preseason hype, along with reigning winner Caleb Williams, but you might be surprised with a few names.

The SEC Getting Some Love In Early Heisman Betting

LSU QB Jayden Daniels (+2000)

Not many folks predicted LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels coming onto the scene and leading the Tigers to a fantastic season that ended with a drumming of Purdue. Did we honestly think Daniels could turn things around after the Tennessee loss in Baton Rouge? No, I sure didn’t, but that’s why LSU hired Brian Kelly. Not only did they recover, but they ended up playing for an SEC Championship against Georgia. The Tigers have a chance to build upon 2022, with Daniels leading the way next season.

SEC QB Jayden Daniels #5 of the LSU Tigers throws the ball during a game at Tiger Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Tennessee QB Joe Milton (+2000)

As for Tennessee, life without Hendon Hooker will look different in Knoxville. After setting records with this Josh Heupel offense, the Vols will now turn towards former starter Joe Milton. We all witnessed what Milton did against Clemson in the Orange Bowl, and with two years of sitting behind Hooker, it’s his team until someone takes it from him. Vegas is tempting you into laying some money on the new signal caller at Tennessee.

Joe Milton III #7 of the Tennessee Volunteers and the SEC celebrates on stage after defeating the Clemson Tigers in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Two Georgia QB’s In Top-15 Of Heisman Trophy Betting Odds

Brock Vandergriff (+2800)

Carson Beck (+3300)

The Bulldogs will certainly look different without Stetson Bennett lining up behind center, but Vegas is giving you some nice odds for his backups. Both Carson Beck and Brock Vandergriff are in the top-15 right now, according to BetOnline.ag. This will be a fun battle to watch come spring practice, as Georgia looks to three-peat, coming off the perfect season in 2022. I am curious to see what a Georgia offense looks like without Bennett, considering he was so calm and collected in the pocket.

As for the rest of the top-20 early odds, South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler comes in at +4000, while Alabama’s Ty Simpson is currently sitting with the same odds. I don’t know what that says about Rattler, but it’s not promising to have a guy who hasn’t taken a significant snap sitting with the same odds.

FanDuel Clearly Not Thinking The Same On Heisman Trophy

2023 Heisman odds 🙌



Will Caleb Williams go back-to-back or will someone else take the crown? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5d07ueXWS1 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) January 9, 2023

The Top-6 Betting Favorites According To BetOnline

UNC: Drake Maye: +500

USC: Caleb Williams +550

FSU: Jordan Travis +1000

Oregon: Bo Nix +1200

Washington: Michael Penix Jr. +1200

Notre Dame: Sam Hartman +1200

We’ve got a long ways to go before the 2023 season arrives, but if you’re feeling confident or have some loose change lying around, maybe it would be good to take a long shot. You never know which player will separate themselves from the pack, considering how 2022 went.