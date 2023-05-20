Jay-Z, Beyonce Buy Most Expensive Home In California History

Videos by OutKick

Dream job: Jay-Z and Beyonce’s realtor.

The superstar couple shelled out a whopping $200 million for their new home in Malibu, Calif.

That price tag makes it the most expensive home ever sold in California and the second-priciest real estate deal in United States history.

The most expensive honor belongs to hedge fund titan Ken Griffin. He gave $238 million in 2019 for a four-level penthouse in New York City.

But back to Jay-Z and Beyonce.

Overlooking the Pacific Ocean in the Paradise Cove enclave, their 40,000-square-foot mansion sits on 8 acres.

But it’s not as — aesthetic — as I was expecting.

(Credit: Daily Mail)

I mean, who am I to judge something I’d never be able to afford in my wildest dreams?

But I’d like to think if I were to drop a couple hundred milly on a home, it would look more like a beachfront oasis and less like a parking garage.

What even is this?

(Beeson Pervious Concrete)

(Morely Construction)

(Morely Construction)

At least the pool looks somewhat inviting?

Like swimming under a highway overpass. (Morely Construction)

The home boasts 7,645 cubic yards of concrete and reportedly took 15 years to build. It was designed by famed Japanese architect Tadao Ando.

Ando also designed Kanye West’s $57.3 million Malibu home — which, from the street, looks like an abandoned storefront.

The couple purchased the mega-house from William Bell Jr. — one of the largest art collectors in the world.

According to the construction company, the home includes Bell’s private art collection.

Apparently, it was originally listed for $295 million. But Jay-Z and Beyonce were able to knock $95 million off the top.

What a bargain!